Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested for murder, allegedly offered woman $2K not to call police

Sunday, August 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested for a July murder allegedly offered a witness $2,000 not to call law enforcement, officials said. 

Baton Rouge Police officers arrested Joel Johnson for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. An arrest warrant says that in the early-morning hours of July 1, 2024, Johnson killed Byron Irving and shot at another woman. 

Records were heavily redacted but say that there was a fight right before Irving was shot. The woman said she started to call 911 when Johnson started to shoot at her. She said he forcibly took her phone and offered her $2,000 not to call the police. 

Johnson was identified by a witness as the shooter. He was arrested Friday, nearly two months after Irving's death. 

