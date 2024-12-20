Man arrested for murder after shooting on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for murder after deputies found a body with gunshot wounds in a hallway at an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive, according to an affidavit.

Joseph Joyeaux Jr., 21, was booked for second-degree murder. Deputies say on Nov. 16, around 8:25 p.m., East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call at The Meadows at Nicholson in response to a homicide. Deputies located the victim, Johnathan James, in the hallway near the stairwell on the third floor.

Deputies obtained video surveillance footage and saw a man with an AR-15 style rifle lurk around the property for over an hour in search of the victim. He ambushed the victim and fired shots at him after the victim spoke to Joyeaux in a calm demeanor. After James fell to the floor, Joyeaux allegedly fired several additional shots into his body before fleeing the scene.

An anonymous source identified Joyeaux as the shooter, and were able to match his face to security footage as he walked through the complex unmasked.