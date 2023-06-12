Man arrested for forging boat registration, selling vessel for $4,000

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested for registering and selling a boat that he did not own, authorities said.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said 57-year-old Douglas Schooling got a boat registration packet on March 16 and registered a vessel with an incorrect number.

After selling the boat for $4,000, agents determined that the registration was a sham and Schooling had forged paperwork.

Schooling turned himself in to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on June 1. He was arrested for forgery, injuring public records and theft.

Forgery brings up to a $5,000 fine and 10 years in jail. Theft carries up to a $3,000 fine and five years in jail. Injuring public records brings up to a $5,000 fine and up to five years in jail.