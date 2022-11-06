84°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama.
Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
It's unclear exactly what happened before the video was taken, but the man is seen getting punched by an unidentified man before tussling with the deputy. Another man appears to lie unconscious just feet away.
LSU officials said the man was arrested and booked for battery of a police officer. The deputy reportedly sustained minor injuries.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Graphic: Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama...
-
LSU fans storm the field after game-winning score against Alabama in overtime
-
Six arrested, including teens, after massive search for armed robbery suspects off...
-
Police looking to question more family members before making arrest in infant...
-
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a...
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0