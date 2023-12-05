Man arrested for attempted murder after argument led to November shootout

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested one man accused of instigating a shootout on Oak Arbor Avenue.

The shooting happened Nov. 29 off Mickens Road shortly before 11 p.m.. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Nathan Webster, 53, got into an argument with his neighbor and allegedly fired multiple rounds at him after sending his wife to hide in the carport.

Webster initially told deputies that his neighbor had been the one to fire first, but the sheriff's office obtained video that reportedly showed the opposite.

Webster was arrested Monday for attempted second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.