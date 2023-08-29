Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at partygoers that started fight

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle leaving a party.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was called to meet with the victims at the Coca-Cola plant on Plank Road. The victims said they were leaving a party late on Aug. 26 when their vehicle was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire after they drove away.

The victims said they left the party after multiple fights transpired.

Based on social media and victim accounts, deputies identified Brandon Jordan, 23, as the shooter. Jordan reportedly told deputies that the two victims had been the ones to initiate the fights at the party itself.

Jordan was arrested for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.