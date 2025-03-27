Man arrested for arson after fire on Kaufman Street; five displaced, dog died as result of fire

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for arson after a fire on Kaufman Street resulted in the total loss of the house, five people being displaced and the death of a dog, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Fire officials said the fire, which happened on January 16, 2025, in the 2000 block of Kaufman Street, was intentionally set by Chavelle Holliday.

Investigators said Holliday was the ex-husband of the victim, whose history included a prior restraining order and a vehicle-related incident reported the day before the fire.

Holliday was booked for simple arson, unlawful communications and simple criminal damage to property.