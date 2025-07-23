Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run that damaged Iberville Parish utility line

92°
Wednesday, July 23 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — A man was arrested after allegedly crashing a car into a utility pole in Iberville Parish.

Cotty Reid, 39, was arrested Monday on hit-and-run charges after deputies responded to the crash along Bayou Road to find an unoccupied vehicle.

Reid, a Pitkin resident, was eventually identified and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the hit-and-run charge, as well as for driving under suspension, switched license plates, and no proof of insurance.

