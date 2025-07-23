92°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run that damaged Iberville Parish utility line
PLAQUEMINE — A man was arrested after allegedly crashing a car into a utility pole in Iberville Parish.
Cotty Reid, 39, was arrested Monday on hit-and-run charges after deputies responded to the crash along Bayou Road to find an unoccupied vehicle.
Trending News
Reid, a Pitkin resident, was eventually identified and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the hit-and-run charge, as well as for driving under suspension, switched license plates, and no proof of insurance.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two people killed in early morning crash along Highland Road near Gardere...
-
BRPD identifies 22-year-old killed in suspected robbery at Cathedral Drive and Wyandotte...
-
2une In Previews: 10th Annual Back to School Expo
-
New Orleans high school choir teacher, gospel musician arrested, accused of child...
-
2une In: Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back! See which local favorites...