Man arrested early Wednesday morning for pointing gun at multiple people in Gonzales apartment
GONZALES - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after getting in a fight with his girlfriend at her apartment and pointing a gun at each person in the home.
The Gonzales Police Department said Darius Senegal was at his girlfriend's apartment at the Fountain Lakes Apartments around 6 a.m.
Officers arrived at the apartment and said multiple residents were outside, telling officers that Senegal was pointing a gun at each person in the home.
Senegal was arrested and booked for aggravated assault with a firearm, battery of a dating partner and disturbing the peace.
