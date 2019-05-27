Man arrested during Bayou Country Superfest

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after causing a scene during Bayou Country Superfest Sunday.

According to the arrest report, John Summer is accused of yelling inappropriate things at women, trying to change rows, and grabbing someone by the arm.

When authorities attempted to arrest Summer, he allegedly put up a fight. At one point during the struggle, Summer allegedly grabbed one of the responding officers by the groin.

Summer was charged with resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and battery on a police officer.