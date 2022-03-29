83°
Man arrested, allegedly sexually abused 2 girls since childhood

Tuesday, March 29 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after two 12-year-old girls told officers he had been sexually abusing them since childhood.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 43-year-old Juan Rivera was arrested Monday and booked on charges of first-degree rape.

Arrest documents said one of the girls told her mother that Rivera had sexually assaulted her and touched her without consent, starting when she was six years old.

The second victim told officers Rivera touched her inappropriately, raped her, and "tried to have her perform oral sex on him."

She told officers the abuse started when she was four years old.

