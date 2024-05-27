85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after standoff at home on Maplewood Drive near Airline Highway

13 hours 56 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, May 27 2024 May 27, 2024 May 27, 2024 7:01 AM May 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after a shots fired call led to a standoff early Monday. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Maplewood Drive near Airline Highway after neighbors heard gunshots. 

Deputies said a man was inside his house with a gun, intoxicated, and firing shots inside his house and at law enforcement officers.

A SWAT team was called to assist and set up a perimeter around the home. The man eventually surrendered to deputies at around 6:15 a.m. and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. 

Trending News

Deputies said charges for the man were pending. No one was injured. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days