Man arrested after stabbing on LSU campus, allegedly threatening store employees with knife

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder and hate crimes after allegedly being involved in a stabbing on LSU's campus, threatening store employees with a knife, and attempting to crash his vehicle into the employees Wednesday afternoon.

Gilbert Fisher, 24, allegedly walked into a Circle K saying offensive racial slurs, retrieved his knife from his car after throwing chips at employees and on the ground, and began walking toward the victims. Fisher attempted to enter the store, where he was fended off by brooms, and got into his car. After the victims tried to get his license plate numbers, he attempted to crash into them.

Fisher, who drove onto College Drive, ignored traffic signals and drove into oncoming traffic to avoid a police officer. He later crashed his car north of LSU's campus and abandoned his vehicle, leading to police finding him and turning him over to LSUPD.

Fisher also had been involved with a stabbing on LSU's campus, according to police.

Fisher received charges of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, hates crimes, aggravated assault, and aggravated flight.