Man arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop

54 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, February 11 2024 Feb 11, 2024 February 11, 2024 5:00 AM February 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - A man is in custody after shooting at Pointe Coupee Sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Investigators say the deputies tried to stop a vehicle on Court Street just before 10 p.m., when a passenger, Adam Robinson, began to shoot at the deputies, injuring one. 

The injured deputy was treated at a local hospital before being released.

Robinson was arrested at his home at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

