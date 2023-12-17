Man arrested after shooting at car on La Annie Drive Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after a shooting on La Annie Drive Saturday morning, police say.

Kevin Escobar, 26, allegedly was in the passenger seat of a black Honda Civic with two other people when he shot the back of another vehicle's windshield. Police saw the Honda Civic nearby and Escobar still in the passenger seat. No injuries were reported.

Escobar was arrested for one count of attempted second degree murder, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property, and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.