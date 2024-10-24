85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested after Lutcher shooting that resulted in one dead, another injured

2 hours 44 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, October 24 2024 Oct 24, 2024 October 24, 2024 2:10 PM October 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LUTCHER - A man was arrested Thursday after a shooting that resulted in one death and another injury in Lutcher on October 15, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Kendrick Kendall Armant, 28, was arrested for criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The shooting resulted in the death of Makhai Martin, 19, as well as injuring another 19-year-old man.

Armant was arrested Thursday. Deputies initially were looking for four males that fled on foot from a suspect vehicle.

This is an active, ongoing investigation.

