Man arrested after Lutcher shooting that resulted in one dead, another injured
LUTCHER - A man was arrested Thursday after a shooting that resulted in one death and another injury in Lutcher on October 15, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say Kendrick Kendall Armant, 28, was arrested for criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The shooting resulted in the death of Makhai Martin, 19, as well as injuring another 19-year-old man.
Armant was arrested Thursday. Deputies initially were looking for four males that fled on foot from a suspect vehicle.
This is an active, ongoing investigation.
