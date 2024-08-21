83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after locking customers inside Slidell Starbucks

3 hours 7 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, August 21 2024 Aug 21, 2024 August 21, 2024 5:56 PM August 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A man was arrested Wednesday after putting a bike lock on the door to a Starbucks in Slidell, locking customers inside.

The Slidell Police Department said 23-year-old James Thrash of Slidell put the bike lock on the door after being told to leave the property. 

Trending News

Officers said customers were able to use a secondary door to get outside. Thrash was arrested for terrorizing, attempted false imprisonment and criminal mischief. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days