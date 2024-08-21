Man arrested after locking customers inside Slidell Starbucks

SLIDELL - A man was arrested Wednesday after putting a bike lock on the door to a Starbucks in Slidell, locking customers inside.

The Slidell Police Department said 23-year-old James Thrash of Slidell put the bike lock on the door after being told to leave the property.

Officers said customers were able to use a secondary door to get outside. Thrash was arrested for terrorizing, attempted false imprisonment and criminal mischief.