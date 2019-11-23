61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after allegedly raping a juvenile

1 hour 2 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, November 23 2019 Nov 23, 2019 November 23, 2019 3:21 PM November 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

ZACHARY - Zachary Police arrested a man after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor. 

According to police, they received a call from the victim's family after she went missing from the residence. 

The victim then stated how she was picked up by 21-year-oid Darion Parker who she met on Snapchat. According to the victim, Parker took her to a BREC park and forced her to perform oral sex and vaginal sex.

According to the family, the victim was eventually found walking up the driveway after Parker dropped her off back home. 

Parker is charged with second-degree rape involving a minor. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days