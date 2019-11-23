Man arrested after allegedly raping a juvenile

ZACHARY - Zachary Police arrested a man after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor.

According to police, they received a call from the victim's family after she went missing from the residence.

The victim then stated how she was picked up by 21-year-oid Darion Parker who she met on Snapchat. According to the victim, Parker took her to a BREC park and forced her to perform oral sex and vaginal sex.

According to the family, the victim was eventually found walking up the driveway after Parker dropped her off back home.

Parker is charged with second-degree rape involving a minor.