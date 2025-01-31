Man arrested after 2022 fatal shooting off Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for a fatal shooting that took place on Birch Street in 2022, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said Joseph Jacobs, 31, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force on Friday and was booked for second-degree murder. He allegedly shot and killed Frederick Harris, 21, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jacobs has been arrested multiple times from 2010 through 2022 for narcotics and gun charges. Anyone having any information regarding this incident is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

The investigation is ongoing.