Man arrested, accused of molesting Baton Rouge girls nearly two decades ago

Jason Paul Jensen

BATON ROUGE - A Denham Springs man who was jailed in Florida has been booked locally for allegedly sexually assaulting two Baton Rouge girls about 20 years ago.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officially charged 35-year-old Jason Paul Jensen with sexual battery after two sisters told authorities he'd molested them when they were children.

According to police reports, one victim said when she was 6years old and Jensen 15 at the time. The alleged incident occurred during a sleepover at her parent's house. She says Jensen snuck into her bedroom, got into bed with her and assaulted her.

According to the victim, she woke up to him molesting her. She says when she screamed, he ran out of the room.

The victim's sister alleged Jenson abused her in the same manner when she was about 8 years old.

Jensen was incarcerated in Santa Jose County Sheriff's Office Jail for aggravated stalking and contempt of court before being booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday.