Man allegedly wounded driver in road rage shooting after he failed to merge

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly shot the driver of a truck who he almost hit while trying to merge lanes.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it arrested Jontarius McKnight on Wednesday after speaking with the victim, who told officers McKnight had shot him during a road rage argument.

The victim spoke with officers after the shooting on Sept. 28 on North Street. He said an SUV had tried to merge into the lane he was driving in and almost hit his vehicle. When he was stopped at a red light soon after, the driver of the SUV, McKnight, said he was going to fight him and shot him in the leg.

McKnight was arrested Wednesday for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.