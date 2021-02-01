Man allegedly went on month-long arson spree to terrorize ex-girlfriend

SLIDELL - Investigators say a man who burned nearly a dozen vehicles in a month-long crime spree did it all to antagonize his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office, Michael Jackson, 62, was booked Sunday on charges of aggravated arson and simple arson.

The fire marshal's office said the fires started Dec. 23 at an apartment complex on Voters Road in Slidell. Officials said two vehicles were set on fire there, and a third was damaged by the flames.

Three more cars were set on fire at that same location Jan. 4, with another three vehicles near the burning cars sustaining damage. The third and final incident was reported Jan. 30 on Westlawn Drive, where a vehicle was set on fire in the driveway of a home.

During the investigation, officials learned the common thread between all the fires was Jackson's ex-girlfriend. Aside from her, the list of victims included her new boyfriend and a couple who helped the ex-girlfriend find replacement vehicles and a new place to stay.

Investigators were able to find evidence connecting Jackson to each crime scene and arrested him over the weekend. He is expected to face additional charges.