79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man allegedly walked into Hammond Hobby Lobby, stole $500 mirror

5 hours 10 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2024 Apr 9, 2024 April 09, 2024 10:43 AM April 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — A man walked into a Hobby Lobby and reportedly stole a nearly $500 mirror.

The Hammond Police Department responded to the West Thomas Street Hobby Lobby near LA-190 on April 1. A man was seen on security footage entering the store at 2:25 p.m. and grabbed the mirror, valued at $459, and walked out of the store. He then left the parking lot in a grey Jeep. 

Trending News

Police say they have identified the man, who was spotted on two separate occasions at the Hobby Lobby location. They have not yet released the man's name and an arrest has not yet been made. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days