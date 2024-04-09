79°
Man allegedly walked into Hammond Hobby Lobby, stole $500 mirror
HAMMOND — A man walked into a Hobby Lobby and reportedly stole a nearly $500 mirror.
The Hammond Police Department responded to the West Thomas Street Hobby Lobby near LA-190 on April 1. A man was seen on security footage entering the store at 2:25 p.m. and grabbed the mirror, valued at $459, and walked out of the store. He then left the parking lot in a grey Jeep.
Police say they have identified the man, who was spotted on two separate occasions at the Hobby Lobby location. They have not yet released the man's name and an arrest has not yet been made.
