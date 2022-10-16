Man allegedly rammed his vehicle into patrol unit twice while fleeing Livingston deputies

Scott McGowan

WATSON - A man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a sheriff's office patrol unit twice while fleeing from Livingston deputies overnight.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Scott McGowan, 52, fled from deputies in his vehicle while they were approaching him on Old Live Oak Drive in Watson.

Deputies said McGowan rammed his vehicle into the side of a deputy's patrol unit twice before getting out and trying to run away.

He was eventually apprehended by a K-9 unit, according to the sheriff's office.

McGowan was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run, resisting an officer, aggravated assault of a peace officer with a motor vehicle, switched license plate and violation of protective orders.