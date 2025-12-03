Man allegedly connected to killing of 73-year-old at A.M. Food Mart taken into custody

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a second person connected to the kidnapping and killing of a 73-year-old man.

According to an affidavit, police were searching for 50-year-old Edward Hayes in connection with the Nov. 21 beating of Woodrow Vaughn. Police say that Hayes and 30-year-old Breanna Terrance allegedly kidnapped Vaughn and attacked him in the parking lot of A.M. Food Mart along Highland Road.

After family members of Vaughn published a Facebook post about his disappearance, someone from the community reached out, alerting them to the attack at the A.M. Mart. Family members then went to the convenience store, who provided the video, which was turned over to the police.

"It was preplanned, they knew what they were going to do, they knew they were going to rob him, they didn't care if he only had a dollar," Vaughn's niece Kimberly Williams-Dright said.

Police say that surveillance video shows Hayes slamming the door on Vaughn's leg and punching him multiple times. At the same time, Terrance was seen punching Vaughn while holding him down, police added. The attack lasted 12 minutes before Terrance and Hayes drove away with Vaughn in the back seat, police said in a report.

"From what we believe, Hayes confronted Vaughn, and that's when the altercation occurred. He then stabbed him inside of the car," Lt. L'Jean McKneely, a public information officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Family members were able to identify Hayes, according to police, because they've known him all of his life, growing up in the same neighborhood where the attack occurred.

"His criminal history is horrible; he's been in and out of jail since we were 10 years old," Williams-Dright said.

Court records show Hayes has been arrested more than 20 times since 1993.

Vaughn, who was dating Terrance, was found dead three days later in BREC Lafitte Street Park. His body was found with multiple stab wounds.

"There was an intimate type of relationship as we've learned, [Terrance] apparently was staying with [Vaughn] for a period of time. The other party that was involved, Hayes, we know, came to their house, had an altercation, there was somewhat of a triangle-type relationship," McKneely said.

Vaughn's family denied a romantic relationship between Vaughn and Terrance.

"Vaughn helped anybody, so when she was without a house, she was homeless, he allowed her and her kids to live with him, but her relationship has always been with Edward Hayes A.K.A. Ducky." Williams-Dright said.

Terrance and Hayes were initially wanted for cruelty to the infirm, but after she was arrested on battery on a domestic partner charges, Terrance was booked with first-degree murder, kidnapping and obstruction of justice charges on Monday.

Hayes will be booked on the same charges.