Man missing since last week found dead near park in eastern part of Baton Rouge, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE — A 73-year-old man missing since late last week has been found dead, according to his family and police.

Woodrow Vaughn was reported missing Friday and family members said his absence was out of character for him. In a Facebook post Tuesday, relatives said he had been found dead.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news that our beloved Woodrow Vaughn has been found, and heartbreakingly, he is no longer with us. He has made it to his final resting place," family members wrote.

Monday, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded after someone reported a body in a vehicle near the Lafitte Street Park, just east of Flannery Road off of Florida Boulevard. Baton Rouge homicide detectives were notified and on Tuesday BRPD said the victim was identified as Vaughn.

BRPD spokeswoman Cpl. Saundra Watts said investigators were working to determine a motive and identify suspect(s).