Man admits to taking 19 upskirt videos in College Drive Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after admitting to filming women in a grocery store without their consent.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Dana Harris-Johnson was arrested at the Walmart on College Drive Saturday around 1 p.m.

Deputies said Harris-Johnson admitted to having 19 videos on his phone that he had taken of women while they were bending over to grab items in the store. Arrest documents noted that all the women were wearing dresses, skirts or shorts.

Harris-Johnson was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for video voyeurism and his bond was set at $5,000.