75°
Latest Weather Blog
Man admits to taking 19 upskirt videos in College Drive Walmart
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after admitting to filming women in a grocery store without their consent.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Dana Harris-Johnson was arrested at the Walmart on College Drive Saturday around 1 p.m.
Deputies said Harris-Johnson admitted to having 19 videos on his phone that he had taken of women while they were bending over to grab items in the store. Arrest documents noted that all the women were wearing dresses, skirts or shorts.
Trending News
Harris-Johnson was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for video voyeurism and his bond was set at $5,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Almost a hundred turn out for 2-year-old's vigil in Ascension Parish
-
Mother of slain toddler Nevaeh Allen won't be allowed to bond out...
-
Police preparing for heavy traffic around LSU game
-
Councilman fails investigation by permit office, neighbor still worried about flooding
-
Big crowd, long lines anticipated for LSU's SEC opener at Tiger Stadium