82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of swinging 'large wooden object' at person in Paincourtville bar arrested

1 hour 10 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2024 Nov 18, 2024 November 18, 2024 9:27 AM November 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PAINCOURTVILLE – A Labadieville man accused of battery while swinging a large piece of wood at a person in an Assumption bar was arrested over the weekend.

Ashton Kerry Ainsworth, 34, was arrested after deputies were called to a fight at Hollywoods Bar in Paincourtville. Deputies said they found Ainsworth fighting another person when they arrived. 

Deputies said that the fight was the continuation of an argument earlier in the day. 

Ainsworth was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon. 

His bond is set at $10,000, deputies said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days