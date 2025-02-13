Man accused of stealing iPad, using owner's identity to apply for loans arrested two years after theft

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of breaking into a Baton Rouge home and stealing a non-password-protected iPad was arrested by police nearly two years after he used the tablet to transfer thousands of dollars to himself, among other instances of identity theft.

Police said that Cody Moore, 35, is accused of burglarizing the Mammoth Drive home and stealing the iPad in December 2022.

Arrest records say that Moore, between January and May 2023, used the unprotected device to access its owner's bank accounts, as well as applying for dozens of loans in the name of the iPad's owner.

Police said the salvo of identity theft began on Jan. 25, 2023, when two $850 and $800 payments were sent from the owner's accounts; $8,000 was also transferred from the owner's savings account to their checking account.

The iPad owner's business was also affected, with $750 transferred from a personal savings account into a business account.

In total, there were 63 separate incidents where the stolen iPad's owner's information was used to open two Verizon cell phone accounts, apply for more than two dozen payday loan applications and other instances of financial fraud.

Police added that they later learned Moore and unnamed co-conspirators were allegedly using the stolen information from the iPad to open the accounts and apply for loans.

Police said they also found photos of the victim's bank statements being exchanged by Moore and his accomplices.

Moore was eventually arrested on Tuesday and booked on 63 counts of identity theft and one count each of simple burglary and illegal transmission of monetary funds.