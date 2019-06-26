Man accused of shooting at two adults, child on Scenic Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have charged a man accused of shooting at a vehicle earlier this week.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday on Scenic Highway. Three victims including a man, a woman, and a young child were at the location when the shooting took place. According to the arrest report, the male victim got into an argument with a man identified as Donald Freeman.

After the argument, the victims got into their vehicle in an attempt to leave the scene. At that point, Freeman allegedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot. The bullet hit the passenger's side rear door. Documents say the infant was in the backseat.

No injuries were reported.

Freeman was arrested Tuesday. His charges include three counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying and discharging a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.