Man accused of sexually assaulting people working out at LSU's UREC

December 17, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man is accused of pressing his crotch against people while they were exercising at a facility on LSU's campus Monday night.

According to LSU Police, Darren  Brewton was booked on a pair of sexual battery charges related to his alleged behavior at the University Recreation Center.

Officers were called to the UREC around 8 p.m. Monday after a person reported that a man had pressed his crotch against a victim's rear during a workout. A second person said Brewton did the same thing again while another victim was using a weight machine.

Documents say a witness confronted Brewton about the assault, but the suspect quickly left the area.

Investigators said surveillance video backed up the victims' accounts, and they were able to track Brewton down due to him having to present his ID upon entering the UREC. 

He was booked into the parish jail Tuesday morning. 

