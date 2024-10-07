84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man accused of removing water meter, stealing water arrested in Labadieville

3 hours 34 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, October 07 2024 Oct 7, 2024 October 07, 2024 3:01 PM October 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

LABADIEVILLE – A man accused of stealing water after he removed a water meter from his Assumption Parish home was arrested.

Steven Simoneaux, 66, was arrested Friday for felony theft after he allegedly removed the water meter from his home on LA 1011 and used a homemade pipe to bypass the meter, Assumption Parish deputies said.

Deputies said the tampering resulted in undocumented water usage. 

Simoneaux was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. He was later released after posting a $3,000 bond.

