Man accused of removing water meter, stealing water arrested in Labadieville

LABADIEVILLE – A man accused of stealing water after he removed a water meter from his Assumption Parish home was arrested.

Steven Simoneaux, 66, was arrested Friday for felony theft after he allegedly removed the water meter from his home on LA 1011 and used a homemade pipe to bypass the meter, Assumption Parish deputies said.

Deputies said the tampering resulted in undocumented water usage.

Simoneaux was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. He was later released after posting a $3,000 bond.