Man accused of raping woman at gunpoint

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man on multiple charges including rape and battery.

On December 7 just before 11 p.m, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at 36-year-old Mark Kraemer's residence on Bayou Folse Road. At the residence, deputies made contact with Kraemer and a woman whom deputies learned Kraemer had been dating.

Authorities learned that Kraemer had committed a battery on the victim that night and during a previous argument. Following the investigation at the scene, Kraemer was arrested for second-degree battery and battery of a dating partner.

He was released Sunday after posting his $20,000 bond.

Detectives were assigned to the case and through their investigation, they learned that Kraemer had recently forced the woman to have sexual intercourse at gunpoint and did not allow her to leave the residence for several days.

Kreamer was arrested approximately three hours after he had bonded out of jail.

His new charges included first-degree rape and false imprisonment. His bond is set at $300,000.