Man accused of offering underage girl money for sex
BATON ROUGE - A man is facing charges after he allegedly offered money to a teenage girl for sex.
According to police documents, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The juvenile told authorities while she was outside with her dog, 54-year-old Gregory Stewart came and sat on the porch of her home.
He then allegedly touched the victim inappropriately and offered her an unknown amount of cash for sex. The victim said Stewart fled the scene after she ran back inside her home.
Stewart was later located, arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for indecent behavior with a juvenile.
