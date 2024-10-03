85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of murder, attempted murder in August shooting on Sumrall Drive arrested

1 hour 49 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 October 03, 2024 1:02 PM October 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of killing a man and shooting another inside a Sumrall Drive home in August has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Thursday.

Joe Louis Thompson, 44, was arrested on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping charges. 

Thompson is accused of shooting Charles Young, 36, and a 47-year-old man inside a Sumrall Drive home on Aug. 23. Both victims were brought to the hospital and Young later succumbed to his injuries.

Trending News

Thompson was then apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Pensacola, Florida, on Sept. 6 after receiving a tip, BRPD said. Thompson was brought back to Baton Rouge and booked into the Parish Prison on Wednesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days