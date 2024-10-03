Man accused of murder, attempted murder in August shooting on Sumrall Drive arrested

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of killing a man and shooting another inside a Sumrall Drive home in August has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Thursday.

Joe Louis Thompson, 44, was arrested on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping charges.

Thompson is accused of shooting Charles Young, 36, and a 47-year-old man inside a Sumrall Drive home on Aug. 23. Both victims were brought to the hospital and Young later succumbed to his injuries.

Thompson was then apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Pensacola, Florida, on Sept. 6 after receiving a tip, BRPD said. Thompson was brought back to Baton Rouge and booked into the Parish Prison on Wednesday.