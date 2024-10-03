85°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of murder, attempted murder in August shooting on Sumrall Drive arrested
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of killing a man and shooting another inside a Sumrall Drive home in August has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Thursday.
Joe Louis Thompson, 44, was arrested on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping charges.
Thompson is accused of shooting Charles Young, 36, and a 47-year-old man inside a Sumrall Drive home on Aug. 23. Both victims were brought to the hospital and Young later succumbed to his injuries.
Trending News
Thompson was then apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Pensacola, Florida, on Sept. 6 after receiving a tip, BRPD said. Thompson was brought back to Baton Rouge and booked into the Parish Prison on Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FEMA opening new Disaster Recovery Center in Napoleonville
-
Baton Rouge IT company to host 'Smash-a-thon' Thursday evening
-
CF Industries employee at Donaldsonville facility dead after being hit by forklift
-
Tenants in second week of sewage problem at Denham Springs apartment
-
Deputies reject self-defense claim; man accused of shooting wife several times at...