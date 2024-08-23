78°
Two men transported in critical condition after shooting on Sumrall Drive

2 hours 40 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, August 23 2024 Aug 23, 2024 August 23, 2024 9:17 PM August 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Sumrall Drive Friday night, according to emergency officials.

The call for the shooting came in around 8:45 p.m. Officials said two men were transported in critical condition.

No other information is available at this time.

