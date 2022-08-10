Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of March apartment shooting
BATON ROUGE – Police say a man faces multiple attempted murder charges after a shooting on March 21.
Gerald Dewayne Jones, 21, was charged with illegal use of a weapon and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday.
According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, Baton Rouge Police were dispatched around 1:10 a.m. to an apartment complex off Dawson Drive. At the scene, police found three victims, two men and one woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three victims were transported to a local hospital. One victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say two black men by the names of “Gerald Wayne and Marvin” got into a fight with the homeowner. The two men pulled handguns and shot at the three victims and fled the scene.
During the investigation, detectives developed Jones as one of the suspected shooters. One victim identified Jones as the one of the attackers.
