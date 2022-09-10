Man accused of making threats, sitting outside victim's work with gun

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man threatened to harm a victim and later showed up at her work.

On Monday, Clarence Molden contacted the victim via phone and threatened her life. Molden also threatened to harm one of her friends, according to the arrest report.

Later that day, Molden was found sitting in a vehicle outside the victim's place of work on Greenwell Springs Road. Police found a .50 caliber rifle on the back seat of the vehicle.

Molden was arrested for cyberstalking and improper telephone communication.