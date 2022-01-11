Man accused of killing four with hammer to remain in jail without bond

NEW ORLEANS - The man accused of brutally killing a woman and three children with a hammer in Terrytown earlier this month was ordered to stay in jail without bond.

A judge made the ruling during a probable cause hearing Tuesday, WWL-TV reports. Terrence Leonard, 33, confessed to killing Kristina Riely, her 14-year-old daughter Nashawna Riley, her 10-year-old-son Ayden Riley and her 9-year-old niece, De’ryona Encalade on March 6.

Reports say Riley was Leonard's girlfriend.

During the attack, Leonard also injured a 12-year-old girl who survived. She still remains in the hospital.

Officials say multiple pieces of evidence are in the process of DNA testing, including the murder weapon. A rape kit was also conducted.

“The DA will have 120 days since Terrence was arrested to bring their case to the grand jury," Paul Fleming Jr. with the Jefferson Parish Public Defender’s Office told WWL. "We will continue to work and work with Terrence’s case and meet with the district attorney, but there’s no court proceedings for the next few months."