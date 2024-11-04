Man accused of dealing fentanyl, crack cocaine, meth near minor arrested after Albany traffic stop

ALBANY — A man accused of dealing fentanyl, crack cocaine and meth in the presence of a minor was arrested after a traffic stop in Albany.

Lamario Hammitt was arrested Sunday afternoon when Albany Police stopped his car on South Montpelier Avenue.

When police searched his car, they found nearly two ounces of meth, eight grams of fentanyl, seven grams of crack cocaine, 17 hydrocodone pills, three ounces of marijuana, four amphetamine pills, three fentanyl pills and $550 in cash. Police said the estimated street value for all suspected narcotics seized is around $10,000.

Hammit was booked into Livingston Parish Detention Center for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and II substances in the presence of a juvenile, as well as possession of paraphernalia and failure to obey a stop sign.