Man accused of dealing drugs at Southern
BATON ROUGE - Southern University Police arrested an Alexandria man on charges he brought drugs to the campus with the intention to sell them.
SUPD charged 19-year-old Detavious Treyvon King with having marijuana in a drug-free zone with the intent to distribute it.
Police said on Tuesday found King with a glass container which had 12 individually-wrapped airtight bags of marijuana. Officers said the drugs weighed 17 grams, or just over half an ounce.
King was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked on the above charges.
