50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of dealing drugs at Southern

9 years 3 months 6 days ago Wednesday, September 02 2015 Sep 2, 2015 September 02, 2015 12:10 PM September 02, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones
Image: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE - Southern University Police arrested an Alexandria man on charges he brought drugs to the campus with the intention to sell them.

SUPD charged 19-year-old Detavious Treyvon King with having marijuana in a drug-free zone with the intent to distribute it.

Police said on Tuesday found King with a glass container which had 12 individually-wrapped airtight bags of marijuana. Officers said the drugs weighed 17 grams, or just over half an ounce.

Trending News

King was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked on the above charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days