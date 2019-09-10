Man accused of beating, imprisoning woman for more than 20 hours

Image: WWL-TV

THIBODAUX - A man was booked on several counts including domestic abuse charges and false imprisonment after deputies found he held a woman captive against her will and beat her during a period of 20 hours.

49-year-old Jamie Scarbrough was charged with felony domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment and being an offender armed with a dangerous weapon following his surrender on Tuesday.

Local Sheriff Craig Webre said the victim, who had a previous relationship with Scarbrough, came home for lunch on Monday, only to see the man standing outside of her residence. The sheriff said Scarbrough then entered the house and held the woman against her will all through Monday night and into Tuesday.

Deputies said the victim tried to escape sometime during Tuesday morning, but Scarbrough caught her, hitting her several times in the face and body. Sheriff Webre said the woman was eventually able to free herself, get to a phone and call for help.

Scarbrough would go on to surrender Tuesday. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges above.