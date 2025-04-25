Man accused of beating 68-year-old Baton Rouge woman to death captured in Cincinnati

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of killing a 68-year-old woman last week was arrested in Cincinnati.

Richard Stinson, 68, is accused of killing Rose Davillier at her White Sands Drive home on April 14. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Cincinnati on Friday morning after an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

Stinson faces charges of first-degree murder and home invasion and will be extradited to Baton Rouge.

According to BRPD, Davillier was found dead in her home after officers were requested for a welfare check. Her body was found battered, a spokesperson added.

"So far in this investigation, it appears this was a targeted attack; it doesn't appear that anybody in the area or immediate vicinity is at risk at this time," a BRPD spokesperson said.