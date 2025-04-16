Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police investigating homicide of a 68-year-old woman
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say they are still piecing together the details of the homicide that left 68-year-old Rose Davillier dead Monday.
"Violent crimes know no socio-economic status, it does not discriminate, it could happen in north Baton Rouge, it could happen in the community," BRPD media spokesperson Corporal Saundra Watts said.
BRPD says they were requested to conduct a welfare check, and once they arrived on scene, they found the battered body of Davillier.
"Emergency medical personnel attempted to render aid, but unfortunately she passed away from her injuries on scene," she said.
BRPD says they are working to find out how the killer got into the house, and they believe this attack was not random.
"So far in this investigation, it appears this was a targeted attack; it doesn't appear that anybody in the area or immediate vicinity is at risk at this time." he said.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Celebrating 70 years of WBRZ on the air with...
-
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month - AAA shows what can happen...
-
2une In Previews: Nexus Technology Cup
-
Police trying to identify person who tried using counterfeit money at Government...
-
Deputies trying to identify woman accused of stealing wallet, using owner's credit...