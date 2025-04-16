69°
Baton Rouge Police investigating homicide of a 68-year-old woman

55 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, April 16 2025 Apr 16, 2025 April 16, 2025 7:36 PM April 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: David Hamilton

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say they are still piecing together the details of the homicide that left 68-year-old Rose Davillier dead Monday.

"Violent crimes know no socio-economic status, it does not discriminate, it could happen in north Baton Rouge, it could happen in the community," BRPD media spokesperson Corporal Saundra Watts said. 

BRPD says they were requested to conduct a welfare check, and once they arrived on scene, they found the battered body of Davillier. 

"Emergency medical personnel attempted to render aid, but unfortunately she passed away from her injuries on scene," she said. 

BRPD says they are working to find out how the killer got into the house, and they believe this attack was not random.

"So far in this investigation, it appears this was a targeted attack; it doesn't appear that anybody in the area or immediate vicinity is at risk at this time." he said.

