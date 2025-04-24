78°
Baton Rouge Police searching for suspect in killing of 68-year-old woman in home

Thursday, April 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of killing a 68-year-old woman last week.

Richard Stinson, 68, is accused of killing Rose Davallier at her White Sands Drive home on April 14. He is 6'2" tall and weighs 170 pounds, police noted.

Stinson faces charges of first-degree murder and home invasion. 

According to BRPD, Davillier was found dead in her home after officers were requested for a welfare check. Her body was found battered, a spokesperson added. 

"So far in this investigation, it appears this was a targeted attack; it doesn't appear that anybody in the area or immediate vicinity is at risk at this time," a BRPD spokesperson said.

