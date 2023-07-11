96°
Latest Weather Blog
Man, 70, found dead inside West Baton Rouge home; deputies investigating how he died
ERWINVILLE - Law enforcement is investigating how a 70-year-old man died after family members discovered his body Tuesday.
According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the man's family contacted deputies around 9 a.m. after he was found dead inside his home on Pecan Grove Road. His identity has not been released at this time.
The department is still trying to determine the cause and manner of his death. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge rules that two officers will not face obstruction of justice charges...
-
One taken to hospital after reported stabbing on North 38th Street
-
Woman found dead in her car in West Feliciana; boyfriend arrested for...
-
Ankle monitoring service fumbled key evidence in unsolved toddler's murder
-
Sports2-A-Days: Dutchtown Griffins