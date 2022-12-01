49°
Latest Weather Blog
Man, 70, arrested for sunbathing naked on top of Franklin home, police say
FRANKLIN - A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon when police found him sunbathing naked on the roof of a home in St. Mary Parish.
The Franklin Police Department said it received a call about the nude sunbather shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived to find 70-year-old Lee Segura on top of a residence.
Trending News
Segura was arrested and booked that night into the St. Mary Parish Jail on obscenity charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension chemical leak forced shutdown at nearby school; sheriff says situation contained
-
DOTD: Some road projects may be pushed back due to rising cost...
-
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Food trucks return to city of Baker after mayor vetos ban; city...
-
Decision to arrest mom over recording devices at school was 'heavy-handed,' legal...
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs