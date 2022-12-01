49°
Man, 70, arrested for sunbathing naked on top of Franklin home, police say

1 hour 3 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, December 01 2022 Dec 1, 2022 December 01, 2022 5:51 PM December 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

FRANKLIN - A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon when police found him sunbathing naked on the roof of a home in St. Mary Parish.

The Franklin Police Department said it received a call about the nude sunbather shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived to find 70-year-old Lee Segura on top of a residence.

Segura was arrested and booked that night into the St. Mary Parish Jail on obscenity charges.

