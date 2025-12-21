Saints win third game in a row with a 29-6 victory over the New York Jets

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have won their third game in a row after beating the New York Jets 29-6 in their final home game of the season.

It was a sluggish first half for both teams, but New Orleans led 9-6 at halftime.

They scored their first touchdown late in the third quarter when Tyler Shough threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave. Olave would score again late in the fourth quarter when do-it-all player Taysom Hill threw a 38-yard touchdown pass.

In their final game in the Superdome this season, the New Orleans veterans showed out. Defensive end Cam Jordan's two sacks gave him 130 career sacks. That gave him sole possession of 17th all-time.

Veteran linebacker Demario Davis had eight total tackles, two solo tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one pass defended.

Hill, set an NFL record. He is the only player in the Super Bowl era to have over 1,000 yards passing, rushing and receiving in his career.

Even the younger players came into their own and had one of their best performances of the season.

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough finished the day completing 32 of his 49 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Olave finished the day with 10 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints improve to 5-10 on the season and have two games remaining. They will travel to face the Tennessee Titans next Sunday at noon.