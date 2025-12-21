69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump appoints Gov. Landry as United States Special Envoy to Greenland

2 hours 40 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, December 21 2025 Dec 21, 2025 December 21, 2025 8:47 PM December 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump posted that he has appointed Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland. 

In a Truth Social post Sunday evening, Trump said the change "will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World."

Landry responded, saying that the new volunteer position will be focused on making Greenland a part of the U.S. and he will still be serving as governor. 

In 2024, Trump suggested that the U.S. should own and control Greenland

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days