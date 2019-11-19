Malicious program downloaded to state computer at center of Monday's ransomware attack

BATON ROUGE - State officials are hoping to be rid of an attempted cyberattack targeting Louisiana by Monday. Department heads told WBRZ the attack was likely instigated by an illicit file downloaded to a state-owned computer.

A cyber fishing email sent by email Sunday was identified as the RYUK ransomware, a system built by ecrime groups who usually demands money during the attack. Officials say no ransom was demanded in this case and they did not respond to the email.

According to Cybersecurity Commissioner Jeff Moulton, the ransomware attack stemmed from an unapproved software download containing a virus. Moulton called the incident a case of "user error."

The software affected roughly 600 computers, and about 130 servers need to be rebuilt. That's less than 10 percent of the state's servers, Moulton said, although bosses at the Division of Administration later increased the assumption of affected computers to as many as 1,600 across 132 servers.

Software on the affected computers have been updated.The OMV office, which had to shut down its operation completely Tuesday, is about 50% done from clearing the virus. The state owns roughly 35,000 computers and 5,000 servers.

The governor's office said no data is believed to have been lost in the attack and the state did not pay the "ransom." The outages to state services yesterday were said to be largely an effect of officials trying to prevent the malware from spreading.

Many online services were restored as of Tuesday morning, but it was announced the Office of Motor Vehicles would remain closed throughout the day. Online government services are expected to be fully restored Wednesday.